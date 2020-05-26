On Saturday, the Virginia State Police was called to Route 301, north of South Halifax Road, Sussex County, to investigate a vehicle/pedestrian accident.
The accident occurred at approximately 1030PM in the southbound lanes of
Route 301 (Blue Star Highway). Jeffery J. Hinchey, a pedestrian, was pushing his bicycle southbound, in the northbound lanes of Route 301, when a 2007 Honda, traveling in the northbound lanes, struck Hinchey, 55, of Chester. The female driver pulled over and called 911. Hinchey died from his injuries at the scene.
The female driver was not injured.
Alcohol was not a contributing factor in the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.