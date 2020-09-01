The U. S. Economic Development Administration has approved a $400,000 grant for the Crater Planning District Commission in response to the COVID-19 impacts upon the region. These funds will be used to develop a short- and long-term plan focused on recovery and economic resiliency on behalf of the District’s 11 member localities. Using the region’s Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) Committee as the work group, this effort will include an economic analysis looking at pre-COVID and current metrics and a cluster analysis, and the planning will address supply chain disruptions in the Crater region’s logistics and manufacturing sectors. There will also be support for the region’s tourism sector. All of this work will align with the Commonwealth’s GO Virginia initiative, as well as the Virginia Chamber’s Blueprint for Getting Virginians Back to Work.
The Crater Planning District encompasses 11 cities and counties: the cities of Colonial Heights, Emporia, Hopewell and Petersburg; and Charles City, Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Greensville, Prince George, Surry and Sussex counties.
