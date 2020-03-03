Twenty-eight years ago, John Thurman founded Personal Touch Home Health Care. On Tuesday, Thurman opened an office in Emporia to join those in Stony Creek, Franklin, and Waverly.
Elaine Seymour is the director of the local office. The former Greensville Memorial Hospital registered nurse met Thurman in 1971 when he became the administrator at the hospital. She was part of the venture when Thurman decided to start the business 28 years ago.
“When he retired from the hospital, he recognized a real need for people in homes that needed help with their care,” Seymour said. “He came to me, and my husband (Lee Seymour) with a proposal to help the business, and that was all she wrote.”
The business is located in the same facility as Thurman Adult Day Care Center. Both companies hosted Tuesday ribbon cuttings at the 1226 South Main Street location. Elaine Seymour said the home health care business is needed in Emporia-Greensville. She was all smiles when talking about staff member Charlotte Pohlman.
“She’s already been out and visited every one of the patients she is responsible for,” Elaine Seymour said. “We are hoping that having an office in Emporia will help our Emporia base of patients. Charlotte is a really good staffer. She is new and kind of learning the business, but she is a real people person.”
Personal Touch Home Health Care and Thurman Adult Day Care Center bring Thurman back to Emporia-Greensville. Elaine Seymour said he is also delivering services filling a vital need in Emporia-Greensville and the surrounding communities in the region.
