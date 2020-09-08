LAWRENCEVILLE – Richard F. Gonzalez, 22, from Boston, Massachusetts is charged with sale, distribute more than 1/2 ounce but less that 5 pounds of marijuana on Aug. 26.
Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Captain T. D. Jones was traveling west on Governor Harrison Parkway near Totaro Creek and a vehicle passed him at a high rate of speed. Jones paced the vehicle at 70 mph in a 55 mph zone. Jones initiated a traffic stop and the driver gave the name of Ronald Alston.
Jones noticed the strong odor of green marijuana coming from inside the car. The passenger gave Jones his driver’s license and Jones discovered he was Richard F. Gonzalez. Jones checked the information and went back to the vehicle and asked both subjects to get out of the car.
Jones said he could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle and he was going to search the vehicle. Gonzalez said there was marijuana in the back seat. Gonzalez admitted the marijuana was his and the weight was about 7 ounces. Gonzalez was arrested for distribution of marijuana and Alston was given a summons for speeding.
Steve’s Towing was contacted because Alston could not legally drive the vehicle because he only had a learner’s permit. Gonzalez was transported to the Meherrin River Regional Jail and charged. The inventory yielded 36 packages of 1.5 ounce THC Chews (gummies) and 9 assorted bags of marijuana well over 1 ounce. Gonzalez was held on a $3,500 bond and all evidence was placed in evidence lockers at the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
