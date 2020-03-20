Due to the Coronavirus/COVID-19 epidemic, The Improvement Association offices will be closed until further notice. However, The Improvement Association is committed to continuing its services to families, children and senior citizens who are in need.
The Improvement Association’s staff will be conducting telework as well as volunteering in the communities throughout our service areas in delivering meals, educational work plans, etc. to prevent a severe break in services.
Additionally, since senior citizens are an at-risk population, The Improvement Association Board of Directors has allocated funding to assist senior citizens with food, toiletries, etc. until all resources have been exhausted. If you are a senior citizen (60 and older) in need of services, please call the following numbers:
Community Services Coordinator: 434-637-3038
Executive Director: 804-943-3417
You may also visit our website at www.impassoc.org to complete a Service Request Form.
