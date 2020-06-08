Emporia Animal Control Officer Joey Turner said the Emporia Police Department received a report about a American black bear coming out from under the Main Street bridge Wednesday at 8 a.m.
The bear traveled from the Meherrin River Park boat ramp to the Emporia’s Farmers Market parking lot. When the bear saw people it took off, but its footprints could be seen on the riverbank.
When Turner arrived a deputy had already looked for the bear for an hour. The bear was last spotted going west on the north side of the Meherrin River after crossing Main Street.
“We had like five calls on it, so he was pretty active there for a while,” Turner said.
The bear was an average sized American black bear. There have been three sightings in three weeks of an American black bear in Emporia.
Although bears traveled through Emporia occasionally in the past, there usually is not three bear sightings in a three-week period.
The Emporia Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the bear saying, “Alert!!!! This morning, a bear was spotted in the area of Main Street near the river bridge. The bear was last seen entering a wooded area headed west along the Meherrin River. If you encounter a bear, please do not approach and typically they will move along.”
If people come across a bear, do not startle it. Make a little noise and see if it will run the other way. People should be aware when outside. Bears are probably looking for food, so open trash cans can draw in bears.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.