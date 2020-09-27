LAWRENCEVILLE – Virginia’s Crossroads has announced a major expansion of its ground-breaking Civil Rights in Education Heritage Trail®.
Twelve new sites have been added to the trail’s original 41 locations, expanding the stories which recount how African Americans, Native Americans and women fought for the right to equal education. Along with adding new sites, all 41 original markers have been updated with newly uncovered information and photos.
The Civil Rights in Education Heritage Trail® was established in 2004, and is owned and managed by Virginia’s Crossroads, a tourism marketing consortium comprised of the localities of Amelia, Appomattox, Brunswick, Buckingham, Charlotte, Dinwiddie, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Nottoway, and Prince Edward, and also includes the City of Petersburg and Greensville/Emporia, Virginia State Parks and Appomattox Court House National Historical Park.
Brunswick County now has an additional site on the trail. Oak Grove School, which is located next to Oak Grove Baptist Church at 22331 Christanna Highway, north of Lawrenceville, has been added to the regional trail. In addition to the new site, the other original markers in the county have been updated with new interpretive panels. Those sites include Fort Christanna, Saint Paul’s College, Southside Virginia Community College, and the Hospital and School of The Good Shepard.
“Oak Grove Baptist Church is honored to be part of the Civil Rights Education Trail. Many of our members attended the school. This is a fitting tribute to the resourcefulness and dedication of the community to educate children of color during that era.” said Carla Martindale.
Many of the sites across the region have connections, like James Solomon Russell, who has ties to several sites on the trail. He attended Bishop Payne Divinity School in Petersburg with the help of Patti Buford, who started the Hospital and School of the Good Shepherd in Brunswick County. He was assigned as an Episcopal priest in Lawrenceville, where he eventually established, in 1888, Saint Paul’s Normal and Industrial School, later known as Saint Paul’s College. Saint Paul’s College trained many African American teachers who taught in schools throughout the region and state, including many of the schools included on the trail. He also was instrumental in the founding of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Mecklenburg County.
The Saint Paul’s College and James Solomon Russell – Saint Paul’s College Museum marker was moved from the now closed campus to the Brunswick County Conference Center, where the museum is located. The move of the marker had previously been approved by the Brunswick County Board of Supervisors.
“It was a thrill to watch the Virginia Civil Rights in Education Heritage Trail installers place the new James Solomon Russell - Saint Paul’s College Museum and Archives marker at the perimeter of the parking lot at the Brunswick County Conference Center, where the museum is located,” said James Grimstead, museum board chairman. “This new addition continues to add quality to the museum complex which enhances benefits to the community and out-of-town visitors. The markers new location makes it easier for drivers to learn more about the legacy of James Solomon Russell and Saint Paul’s College by just driving up and reading this wealth of information so neatly laid out.”
Brunswick County Tourism Coordinator, Dixie Walker, represents the county on the Virginia Crossroads board of directors is glad to see the upgrades and new site in the county added to the trail and feels the trail will help bring more visitors to the county and region.
“Brunswick County is thrilled the expansion of the Civil Rights in Education Heritage Trail has come to fruition,” said Walker. “We are fortunate to have identified five contributing sites that are included in the self-guided trail, as tourist travel and explore the various sites along the trail throughout Brunswick, we also encourage them to explore our downtowns, historic sites and spend time taking in the great outdoors of Southern Virginia.”
Rita McClenny, president of Virginia Tourism Corporation, says, “The expansion of the Civil Rights in Education Heritage Trail® comes at an incredibly important time, as travelers seek authentic under-told and untold stories that helped shape the history of our country. Travelers will be able to discover important legacies from the fight for equal education, taking a deeper dive into the moments that changed our country forever. Travelers will be able to safely explore Virginia’s history as many sites are outdoors or offer a socially-distanced environment for learning. This is a wonderful and significant addition for Virginia’s tourism industry and for Virginians alike.”
As visitors follow this self-guided trail, they will patronize local businesses and enjoy the host of amenities, sites, and stories that our region offers helping to drive our local economies. This is especially poignant as COVID-19 has greatly reduced traditional travel and tourism activities. Magi Van Eps, Chair for Virginia’s Crossroads said that, “as the drive market becomes more of a focus for tourism, heritage trails like the Civil Rights in Education Heritage Trail® are an essential attraction to safely guide visitors to historic and heritage sites, as well as other tourism venues during these interesting and exciting road trips.”
Each sign relays unique content, which was developed by each participating locality. Virginia’s Crossroads contracted with Communication Design, Inc. in Richmond, and Civil War Trails, Inc., who brought together its award-winning collection of small, employee owned artisans to design, fabricate, and install the signs. A host of directional signs and an updated brochure will help guide guests to each site.
Brochures can be found at the visitor centers in many of the localities of Virginia, including at the Virginia Welcome Centers. They are also available at the Brunswick Byways Visitors Center located at 13516 Christanna Highway, Lawrenceville, Virginia.
For additional information on The Civil Rights in Education Heritage Trail®, Civil War driving tours of the Route of Lee’s Retreat or Wilson-Kautz Raid, outdoor recreational opportunities, events, attractions and accommodations in South Central Virginia visit vacrossroads.com.
