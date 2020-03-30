Southside Virginia Community College, along with all colleges in the Virginia Community College System, is moving to a pass/fail grading system to provide classes solely through remote means for the remainder of Spring 2020 semester.
According to a statement by Virginia’s Community Colleges Chancellor, Dr. Glenn DuBois, the system is instituting a “pass/no-pass policy” that allows individual students to ask their professors for their letter grades if they so choose.
DuBois indicated that this move would help students avoid being disadvantaged on their transcripts due to a global pandemic out of their control, as some students face new challenges in having courses moved from the classroom to remote instruction.
“This flexible policy allows Southside Virginia Community College to respond with the best interest of our students in mind. In fact, the withdraw date has also been extended to the end of the semester," said Dr. Quentin R. Johnson, President of SVCC.
The new policy only applies to spring 2020 courses that have not finished by April 6th. It does not apply to spring courses that are already done.
The college is reminding people to follow the social distancing advice and to stay updated on the latest information provided by public health officials.
