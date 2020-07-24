The thin blue line is the last bastion of defense for citizens. On Thursday, Dr. Carolyn Carey showed her support for the local thin blue line by providing lunch for the Emporia Police Department.
“They are risking their lives,” Carey said. “It’s a hard job. Every day they go to work and don’t know if they are coming back or not.”
Carey supplied the Emporia Police Department with a 32-piece chicken bucket from Bojangles and a smattering of sides to go with the main course.
Thursday did not mark the first time Carey supplied lunch for a group in the community. It won’t be the last. Once the pandemic hit Emporia in March, Carey decided she needed to do something for others to show her appreciation. She supplied lunch for public works personnel in Emporia. Later, Carey fed members of the Emporia City Sheriff’s Office. As it was in the past, the lunch provided Thursday was appreciated.
“We certainly appreciate the support Dr. Carey has given the police department over the years,” EPD Chief Ricky Pinksaw said. “We greatly appreciate her generosity today.”
For Carey, Thursday was a chance for her to support those on the front line in her community.
“I thank God that I can be of service to this community at this point in my life,” she said. “I love Emporia.”
Major Todd Anderson, of the EPD, said the department always appreciates the community looking out for it.
