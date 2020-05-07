Jarratt Hardware made the health of the community its top priority while continuing to give community members somewhere local to get supplies.
Alexis Jones, of Jarratt Hardware, said the store provides sanitation wipes for customers, and people in the store social distance. Customers can call ahead, place their order and receive curbside pickup. Payments can be processed over the phone or when customers arrive at the store. Ten people can be in the store and employees wear a mask and gloves. If employees feel uncomfortable coming into the store because of COVID-19 they can stay home.
“We’re not forcing people to work if they have fear or anxiety of the increased numbers in our community,” Jones said.
Jarratt Hardware is grateful for the community’s support. The store remains busy throughout COVID-19.
“The support been a blessing for us. We just hope that we can stay open for the full-time and serve our community,” Jones said.
Jones said Jarratt Hardware employees opened the store on a Sunday at the beginning of COVID-19 to give their remaining PPE to a local doctor. The store cannot get anymore PPE because of the national shortage. Jarratt Hardware is open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The business hopes to have its website, www.jarratt-hardware.com, launched within the next week. Jarratt Hardware’s phone number is (434) 535-8137. The store is located at 111 Jarratt Ave., Jarratt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.