The Eta Lambda chapter of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority hit the links Friday, Aug. 15 to host its 14th annual golf tournament. Money raised during the tournament is donated to local organizations and civic groups in the Emporia-Greensville community.
“With COVID, everything’s a little different this year,” said Dale Temple, Eta Lambda chapter president, “but of course we appreciate everyone coming out and participating.”
Twenty-six teams registered for this year’s event, a spectacular turnout considering the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Teams were made up of four players and played under captain’s choice ruling.
The fee was $60 per golfer or $240 per team. Players could purchase a mulligan for $5 to use when a shot did not turn out how they had hoped.
Multiple competitions were held to bring out the best in players, including longest drive for senior ladies and men, as well as closest-to-the-pin on all par 3s. Hole 16 also hosted a “solo cup stroke,” where players could use a solo cup to hit their tee shot free of an extra stroke.
A margarita table was set up at hole 13, promising to bring in a lot of business as players prepared to wrap up the last few holes of their rounds.
Barbecue sandwich lunches were provided for all participants.
