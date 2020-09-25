The Riparian Woman’s Club was proud to award two scholarships to two well deserving seniors. The club was pleased to have so many well qualified applicants.
One scholarship was awarded to Lauren Parrish, a graduate of GCHS. Parrish is attending Old Dominion University and has chosen Psychology as her major. She is the daughter of Blake Parrish and Christen Soles Parrish.
Madison Prince, a graduate of GCHS, attends Bluefield College. Prince is majoring in Exercise and Sports Science. She is the daughter of Keith Prince.
