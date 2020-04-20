Benchmark Community Bank wants to flatten COVID-19’s curve with alternative banking methods.
Gloria Robinson, branch manager at Benchmark Community Bank in Emporia, said the bank utilizes night deposit service to perform customer transactions. Business Banker Jim Saunders assists customers with FDA small business programs. Customers can see their account information by banking online or with Benchmark Community Bank’s phone application.
“We have a 24/7 continuity of service,” Robinson said.
Customers needing to cash a check or make a payment or deposit can use the bank’s night depository or pass items through Benchmark Community Bank’s door. The night depository is next to the bank’s front door.
“Of course we have lobby restricted service, but we are having to get creative about how we are serving our customers,” Robinson said.
The night deposit option now operates during normal business hours so customers can make transactions without face-to-face contact.
“We are assisting people in our community and our country to flatten the curve by reducing person-to-person interactions as much as possible,” Robinson said.
Benchmark Community Bank is open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It is located at 316 West Atlantic St., Emporia.
