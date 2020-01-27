The GCPS school board recently met for its regular meeting.
The board does a reorganization at the beginning of each year. The GCPS board is made up of the City School Board, and the County School Board. Together they make the Joint School Board. Marva Dunn was elected as the new Chair of the joint board, with Janey Bush elected as the vice-chair. Paige Crewe was elected as the clerk of the board for both the joint and county board.
Jason Rook was elected as chair of the Greensville County Board and there was a tie between Alexis Jones and Janet Roberts as vice chair (only county board members may vote). The board was unsure of the procedure for a tie-breaker, and tabled the election of a vice-chair to the next meeting.
Public comments began with a student from Wyatt speaking in regards to discipline at the schools. Lisa Council spoke in regards to the bus driver in her area arriving late daily, passing her children if they were less than 2-feet from the side of the road and taking off before they are seated, only to stop 25-feet down the road slamming on brakes.
She said she had spoken to several folks at the school board office to no avail and was hoping the board would take up the issue.
Brandi Ogburn spoke on behalf of sixth grade parents who arrived back at school on Jan. 6 to find out they no longer had an English teacher. The students were told on Jan. 20 by the resigning teacher, but the school had yet to inform the parents of the plan of action going forward.
