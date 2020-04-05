The Southside Virginia Remote Area Medical Clinic (RAM) has served more than 2,200 patients since its first event in 2017.
More than $1.5 million in services have been distributed to patients at Greensville County High School during the first three Southside Virginia RAM events. It won’t happen this year.
“It is with heavy hearts that the Southside RAM Leadership Team has made the decision to cancel our June 2020 Remote Area Clinic,” RAM leaders said in a press release. “The constant changing and unknown with the COVID-19 Virus are just too great of a risk for us to take with our community. The majority of our patients are from Southside, but they do come from all over Virginia, as well as other states. The majority of our patients are also from the vulnerable population for this virus.”
The annual two-day June event offers free general medical care. In past years patients received hearing aids, dermatology, and eye exams. It has proven to be a life-saving event. Dental cleanings and extractions proved to be popular with patients.
“During the first RAM in Emporia two years ago, a 42-year-old woman had an early-stage breast cancer discovered and had the cancer treated,” RAM Del. Roslyn Tyler legislative assistant Takisha Carr said. The clinics are open to all on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Identification and proof of insurance was not a requirement for the events. RAM leaders expect to bring the two-day clinic back to Emporia. It will not happen this year.
“Hopefully, by June, the COVID-19 Virus will be well under control,” RAM leaders said in the press release. “We are not, however, willing to take a chance to possibly be an incubator for the virus. No one knows how exhausted our medical community may be in June. We don’t know what bands will be lifted or added. There’s not any way we could keep the 6-feet or even 3-feet social distancing at our clinic.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.