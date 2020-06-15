COVID-19 has silenced staple community events for three months and counting. As municipalities throughout Virginia begin to awaken from a three-month hibernation, what will it mean for Emporia-Greensville’s annual celebrations and gatherings?
The Virginia Peanut Festival is three and a half months away. Should the pandemic become a memory by late September, it could go off without a glitch. Plans are already developing for Emporia-Greensville’s signature event.
“We continue to work on the 58th Annual Virginia Peanut Festival,” The Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce announced in May. “We are excited to share that we have selected Southside Virginia 2020 graduates to serve as this year’s Grand Marshal. This includes all graduates in the Emporia-Greensville Community - Greensville High School, Southampton Academy, Brunswick Academy, and Southside Virginia Community College, as well as our neighbors, Sussex, Southampton, and Brunswick.”
In January, the 2020 Meherrin River Arts Council Concert Series got off to a great start with the Texas Tenors, followed by Country Music star Rodney Atkins on Feb. 8.
This year’s series appeared to end when the pandemic swept through Virginia, canceling the March 21 “1964” Tribute to the Beatles, and April 25 Big Bad Voodoo Daddy performances. Those cancelations may turn out to be postponements.
Meherrin River Arts Council President Wilson Clary said the shows are rescheduled for the fall. The dates and times have not been confirmed, and the rescheduling is contingent on where Virginia is with the pandemic. On the Meherrin River Arts Council website, www.mrac-arts.com, Clary left a positive message for the community.
“If the Coronavirus has demonstrated anything, it’s that our communities are small but resilient,” Clary wrote. “We all have big hearts and truly care about each other. It is our hope that the fall shows will be a time when everyone can not only enjoy these amazing performers but reconnect, catch up, see bright smiles, share laughter and enjoy being together once again.”
Many spring and summer months events in Emporia-Greensville and surrounding communities won’t happen until next year. Others are postponed until the time allows for citizens to gather in an environment where COVID-19 is no longer a health, and safety concern.
For now, event organizers are anticipating the green light to schedule their community celebrations and bring citizens together again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.