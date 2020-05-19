Commonwealth Exterminators’ pest control services are essential to homes and living units as well as for public health during COVID-19.
President Rodney Elmore said Commonwealth Exterminators has a great responsibility to follow the CDC’s social distancing and disinfection guidelines as it operates as an essential business. Employees have limited or no personal contact during service visits.
“Our technicians have been trained how to handle daily work, which includes limiting access to the interior of customers’ homes, proper sanitation protocols, and PPE usage when necessary,” Elmore said.
The company services nursing homes, hospitals, restaurants, grocery stores, state and local municipal buildings, agriculture services, food production facilities, and more.
Commonwealth Exterminators’ office is open for business but closed to visitors Monday through Friday.
Customers wanting to schedule an appointment or pay a bill can meet with staff outside of the building. Commonwealth Exterminators has offices in Emporia, Lawrenceville, Bracey, Blackstone, and Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina.
Contact the Commonwealth Exterminators’ Emporia office at (434) 634-3375.
