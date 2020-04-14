The COVID-19 pandemic is not only impacting medical facilities for people, but it’s also changing medical practices for animals.
The Animal Hospital of Emporia has been taking care of pets and animals for more than 25 years, but COVID-19 has forced a change in hours of operation.
“Our business has three employees with underlying medical conditions that make them each more susceptible to serious complications should they become infected with COVID-19,” Tom Grenell said. “A fourth has requested and was permitted to discontinue working at this time. As a result, our animal hospital is now and will be short-staffed for the foreseeable future, so we have elected to condense our workday. Our hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Patient drop-offs can still be done at 7:30 a.m on weekdays.”
Grenell said it would be helpful if people call the office for an appointment for their pets.
The 715 North Main St. business is known for its boarding of pets and baths. With a limited staff, the number of slots for boarding and baths is fewer. Grooming has ceased for the time being.
Companies throughout Emporia-Greensville have changed business practices as a safety precaution to continue serving the community during the pandemic. The Animal Hospital of Emporia has followed suit. Grenell said his clients have understood policies put in place to protect them and the staff.
Clients are met in the parking lot with their dogs are on leashes and cats in their cages. The staff takes the pets into the facility and treats them.
“It has slowed things down,” Grenell said. “It’s challenging, but it’s working. Most people are understanding, and I really appreciate that.”
The Animal Hospital of Emporia is open for business and continues to serve Emporia-Greensville, even in these trying times. To set up an appointment at the Animal Hospital of Emporia for your pet, call 434-634-3936.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.