A Greensville County Public Schools survey will give parents the opportunity to voice their opinions on how to reopen the school in Phase Two.
Greensville County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kim Evans said school leaders made a survey and task force to help form a reopening plan in Phase Two.
The survey will go out to parents and will be on Greensville County Public Schools’ website and social media pages. Parents should respond as soon as they receive the survey, allowing school leaders to start finalizing a plan for what instructional delivery should look like in the fall.
“We just want them to really take the time to give us their input and send it back in,” Evans said.
New instruction will be introduced in the fall, including grading and attendance.
The school will move forward based on feedback received from the survey and guidance from the Virginia Department of Education.
“We really need their input as we make plans for a return to school. We really don’t know what that’s going to look like at this moment,” Evans said.
The survey includes topics like transportation and social distancing on the busses and in the classroom. Greensville County Public Schools follows the Center for Disease Control and Virginia Department of Health guidelines.
“There’s so many things we have to consider and put into place to make sure that students and staff are safe,” Evans said.
A task force of representatives from the Greensville-Emporia Department of Social Services, Head Start, Virginia Health Department, Emporia and Greensville County, and parents, community members, law enforcement officers, and more will help Greensville County Public Schools think through safety issues.
