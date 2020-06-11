Since closing to the public in March due to the Covid-19 crisis, the Richardson Memorial Library has been working toward bringing services and reading back to the community.
Recently the library installed a set of self-service lockers to be used for patrons picking up their reading wish list. While not quite ready to open for full service, the library does offer many online resources such as Overdrive for ebooks and Pressreader featuring newspapers and magazines.
The library will be announcing reopening plans soon. For questions contact the Richardson Memorial Library at 434-634-2539, email at richardsonmemoriallibrary@gmail.com, or Facebook at Meherrin Regional Library.
