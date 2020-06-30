The Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad received an appreciation dinner recently from Emporia State Farm Insurance Agent Peggy Malone.
Malone worked to prepare the dinner with Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad Board Member Mitchell Jones starting in May. Malone reached out to Jones and told him State Farm Insurance wanted to acknowledge the Greensville County Volunteer Rescue Squad and what they went through during COVID-19.
“We wanted them to know that we know they’re volunteers and show a token of appreciation by providing them a meal,” Malone said.
All Rescue Squad volunteers took prepackaged meals including a meal and a drink to go. The event was catered.
“We just want to give something back for their volunteerism and their sacrifice,” Malone said.
