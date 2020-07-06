The William E. Richardson, Jr. Memorial Library in Emporia reopened Monday. There are restrictions in place to keep staff and visitors safe during the pandemic.
Becky Walker, director of the Meherrin Regional Library System, said visiting patrons must wear face coverings, sanitize their hands upon entering the building, limit their visit to 30 minutes or less, and do not enter the library if they are sick or know they have been exposed to COVID-19. Library employees will assist in other ways if possible. Ten patrons can be in the library at once.
The library brings services to the community. The library is used recreationally through interest reading and educationally to curb summer slide. People use the library to copy, fax, print information, and connect.
“It brings services back to the community needed not only recreationally through reading, interest reading, and things like that, but educationally to curb summer slide with the kids that have already struggled through this last spring that we’ve had,” Walker said.
Meherrin Regional Library workers are happy to be back and providing services to the community.
The William E. Richardson, Jr. Memorial Library opens Mondays and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located at 100 Spring St., Emporia. Walk-ins are welcomed, however appointments to use the library will be accepted to minimize potential wait times.
For questions concerning library services contact the Richardson Memorial Library at (434) 634-2539 or richardsonmemoriallibrary@gmail.com. The Meherrin Regional Library System can also be found on Facebook at Meherrin Regional Library System.
