The City of Emporia is doing better than most of its neighbors on the 2020 Census response rate. Still, residents east of Route 301 lag behind their fellow Emporians in filling out the document.
On Tuesday, the Greensville Emporia Complete Count Committee devised a plan of action to boost the current 51.8% response rate east of Route 301. A personal protection equipment giveaway is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Brookridge apartment complex on Thursday, Sept, 10, and at the same time the following day at the Falling Run apartment complex. Greensville County is providing PPE masks, hand sanitizers, and coloring books for children. Census information is part of the packet’s contents.
The City of Emporia’s 57.5% response rate is higher than Sussex, Southampton, Brunswick, Mecklenburg counties, and the City of Petersburg. Greensville County is faring slightly better than Emporia with a 59.9% response rate to the 2020 Census. The Town of Jarratt’s response rate is 61.5%.
Enumerators are in the field seeking residents that have not responded to the Census. They will not come to the door. All information collected during the canvassing effort is used only to count residents.
The first U.S. Census Count was in 1790. The process repeats every 10 years. Election districts are drawn based on population from Census figures. Nationally, electoral votes are allotted based on the number of residents in each state.
A large portion of a municipality’s federal funding comes from the numbers recorded on the Census. On the local level, a resident missed in the Census numbers costs a locality an estimated $2,000 a year, and $20,000 in 10 years.
The Greensville Emporia Complete Count Committee has a mission of assuring every Emporia-Greensville resident gets accounted for in the 2020 Census. The PPE giveaway is the next step to reaching that goal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.