The Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation District’s 2019 Annual Poster Contest hosted locally by Chowan Basin Soil and Water Conservation District that was held in the fall recently presented the first and second place winners their awards.
This annual event is open to all students grades pre-k to 12th that attend private, public or homeschool in Greensville, Southampton and Sussex Counties.
Participants that are involved in a local Girl Scout troop or Boy Scout troop are eligible to receive a patch for participating.
The 1st place winning posters in each age category are sent to the state level competition where their posters compete with entries from the other 47 districts in Virginia. The winning poster at the state level of the competition is then sent to the national level for a chance to win a large monetary award.
All participants are awarded a certificate of participation. The local 1st place winners received $25 Visa gift cards and the 2nd place local winners received $15 Walmart gift cards.
The theme was “Life in the Soil, Dig Deeper.” The 2020 Annual Poster Contest is currently taking place. The theme for this year is “Where would we BEE without pollinators?’’ For information on how to participate, please contact Jennifer Coker at 434-336-6243.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.