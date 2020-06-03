Price’s Refrigeration & Heating Service Inc. knows the importance of protecting clients and employees from COVID-19, so the company takes necessary steps to do just that.
Price’s Refrigeration & Heating Service is a full-service HVAC and electrical contracting company. The company does residential, commercial and industrial work.
Price’s Refrigeration & Heating Service serves the community during COVID-19 by performing only necessary work to keep heating, air conditioning, and all electrical for day-to-day living operational.
“We have had a complete understanding from our clients regarding this situation and an appreciation regarding our attempts to keep everyone safe, which includes our staff and customers,” Office Manager Regina Barnes said.
Employees limit contact with customers and perform as much work as possible outside homes and businesses. Technicians use masks and gloves to prevent the spread of COVID-19 when entering buildings. Their tools are sanitized and cleaned.
“We continue to pray for everyone that has been affected by the current situation, as well as businesses that have had to close during this time,” Barnes said.
Price’s Refrigeration & Heating Service’s normal business hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but the company performs emergency weekend work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.