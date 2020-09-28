Although it may have appeared to be a “shell” of its usual self, the 58th Virginia Peanut Festival brought joy to the Emporia-Greensville community on Saturday. While crowds were small, spirits were high in anticipation for the days’ events.
The day began with a 5K run/walk hosted by Strong Temple Fitness. The race began at 8 a.m., and was free to all entrants. All participants received a Virginia Peanut Festival t-shirt, along with other small goodies.
The festivities then moved to the star attraction of each year’s festival -- the parade. Led by Boy Scout Troop 232 from Purdy, Virginia, the parade stretched well over a mile on Main Street, beginning at Greensville High School and proceeding south to Southern Virginia Medical Center. Parade participants included Miss Virginia 2020 Dot Kelly, the Greensville County Board of Supervisors, 75th District House Delegate Roslyn Tyler, the Khedive Shriners, Greensville County Fire & Rescue and graduates of Greensville County High School, Brunswick Academy, Sussex Central High School and Southampton Academy. Graduates of the four schools served as marshals for this year’s festival.
New to the festival this year was the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ on the Road mobile exhibit. VMFA on the Road coordinator Sukenya Best said there was plenty of excitement in being a part of the festival.
VMFA on the Road currently features the exhibition A View From Home: Landscapes of Virginia. The paintings, photographs, woodblock prints and engravings from the museum’s permanent collection represent various styles and periods.
The night was capped off by a dazzling fireworks display that could be seen from a number of spots across the City of Emporia. The show began with fireworks colored to represent each of the 2020 graduating classes serving as marshals for the festival.
The festival concluded Sunday following a drive-in gospel concert by Marquise Harris, the Emporia native who was recently a top 5 finalist on BET’s singing competition program “Sunday Best.” Other local artists joined Harris for the concert at Tucker’s Pond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.