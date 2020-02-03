Last week the Southside Regional Jail gave a presentation on jail happenings at the Emporia Rotary Club meeting.
Captain Desaline Perry, chief of security at Southside Regional Jail, said she was critical in allowing children to visit inmates. Perry argued it is healthy for inmates to maintain contact with their children.
Perry wants to start a reading program where inmates’ children come to the jail and their parents read stories to them.
“What we do inside the jails, it’s not just impacting us, it’s impacting generations to come. So, we have little one’s who may repeat a cycle if we don’t figure out how to break it at this level, where we are now,” Perry said.
Southside Regional Jail offers programs to help inmates prepare to leave the facility, like a GED program.
“We want to make a positive impact on them for this brief time that we have them in our custody,” Perry said.
Eleven inmates at Southside Regional Jail participate in a work release (DOC) program. The inmates go to work every day, some being transported to work by the jail and some being picked up by their manager.
To be in the DOC program inmates need a sentence of more than six months but less than two years. They also need to complete their full sentence at the Southside Regional Jail and go to work every day until released.
“This is a way for them (inmates) to build up a little funds, so they can have some money, help their families with their bills and still be a productive member of their family and their society,” Perry said.
Inmates get furloughs for major holidays to spend time with family. If their families live far away, families can stay in a local hotel and go to a restaurant with the inmate for dinner.
Southside Regional Jail also services inmates within their facilities. Inmates created a self-governed therapeutic community servicing both males and females. Classes offered include healing hands, anger management and more. The classes have phases.
“As they go through each phase it teaches them to have better life management skills. Things you and I may do on a regular basis each day, some of these individuals have never learned certain skill sets,” Perry said.
Southside Regional Jail’s law library can be used by inmates to challenge the conditions of their confinement. It also has a full official library.
“One of our inmates is our librarian, so he does follow the Dewey Decimal System. They have cards and they check them (books) out. I mean, the whole nine yards. This is an official library,” Perry said.
A qualified mental health professional helps inmates at Southside Regional Jail. People usually serve at Southside Regional Jail for two years or less once sentenced by a court. If people are still detainees pretrial they can stay at Southside Regional Jail until the end of their court case.
