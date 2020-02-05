The temperatures have significantly dropped since the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority hosted its golf classic the second Friday in August. When checks from the proceeds of the tournament were distributed to civic organizations, last week, temperatures in hearts were warmed.
Sorority sister Janice Palmer distributed revenue to 13 groups, or civic organizations. Nancy Ferguson, representing historic Village View, received a donation.
“The roof has been repaired, and the house has been painted,” Ferguson said. “We’re trying to get the columns and do the decking on the first and second floors.”
The social sorority in Emporia was established by the late Margie King in 1972. The members began by meeting in each others’ homes as a social sorority. That practice continues, but serving the community now plays a vital role in the group.
“That’s by choice,” Palmer said. “We want to contribute to the community. We decided to be a civic group because we want to do things in the community to help Emporia and Greensville.”
Other groups and organizations receiving Beta Sigma Phi revenue were Rise Against Hunger, Meherrin River Arts Council, Hospice, Greensville Volunteer Fire Department, Jarratt Volunteer Fire Department, Greensville County Community Projects, Emporia Animal Shelter, Family Violence and Sexual Assault Unit, Kids and Cops, Emporia-Greensville Humane Society and the American Diabetes Association.
In the spring, Beta Sigma Phi will distribute a scholarship or two to a senior high school student, or students, pursuing an education in the Arts. Greensville County High School’s JaReese Arrington won the Beta Sigma Phi Scholarship in the spring.
Last week it was the community and civic organizations benefitting from the work of Beta Sigma Phi. James Warf, representing the Jarratt Volunteer Fire Department, was appreciative.
“This will help us with our fire services,” he said. “It helps us to serve citizens of our area. We’re thankful for everybody that supports us. We make sure we support Beta Sigma Phi during the (golf) tournament.”
The Beta Sigma Phi Golf Classic is the top fundraiser for the sorority sisters, but not the only one. On the second Wednesday in June, Beta Sigma Phi hosts a barbecue sale. At one time, the sorority sisters raised money working at the Virginia Pork Festival. The Virginia Pork Festival disbanded two and a half years ago. Still, Beta Sigma Phi kept the second Wednesday in June date to sell barbecue. The Barbecue fundraiser is second for the sorority, only behind the golf tournament. The successful 2019 Beta Sigma Phi golf tournament events brought fellowship and fun on the golf course. Last week it brought needed dollars to the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.