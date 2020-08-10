The Independent Messenger has welcomed Owen FitzGerald to its team as a staff writer.
FitzGerald began work Monday at the I-M, getting situated with the new position and the staff.
“I’m thankful for the privilege to be a part of the Independent- Messenger team and the city of Emporia,” FitzGerald said. “Having lived in Richmond my whole life, I know there will be some adjustments I need to make, but I’m excited and ready to seize this opportunity at such an important time for journalism.”
FitzGerald graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in December of 2019 with his Bachelor of Arts degree in Print-Online Journalism. There, he was a three-time member of the Dean’s List.
During his time at VCU, FitzGerald covered the 2019 Virginia General Assembly as a student reporter with the Capital News Service program. He also worked as a journalism intern at RVA Magazine, an independent alternative magazine covering culture and current events in Richmond.
“We’re very excited to have Owen here at the I-M,” Mark Mathews, editor said. “His resume blew me away. He’s been published in the Chicago Tribune, the Associated Press and right here at the I-M as a part of the 2019 Capital News Service staff at Virginia Commonwealth University. He’s extremely talented and we are very fortunate to have him on our team. He’s a difference-maker.”
When he’s not busy working, FitzGerald enjoys video games, playing guitar, craft beer and watching basketball.
