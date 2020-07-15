After many years of planning, the Emporia Community Youth Center’s main building receives roof repairs.
President of the Community Youth Center Thelma Atkins-Riley said CYC, Limited (CYC) is rebounding.
“The goal is to eventually transform the CYC into an Educational, Recreational, and social facility for the community,” Atkins-Riley said.
Clearway Energy contributed $5,000 to pay for building supplies, which will help complete the roof. We were able to purchase materials from Emporia Building Center on North Main Street in Emporia.
Dan Hendrick with Clearway Energy said the CYC has been an integral part of the Emporia-Greensville County community for decades, which is apparent today under the leadership of Atkins-Riley and her Board.
“We are humbled that Clearway can support the CYC’s critical work on behalf of underserved communities by contributing to its roof rebuilding effort,” Hendrick said.
The CYC sincerely appreciates everyone who contributed, from the largest to the smallest, to the starting of this project. We thank the community who has donated their time and finances.
The CYC could not hold its popular gospel fundraiser in June because of COVID-19. The CYC asks the community to step up and support its capital campaign to complete the construction work.
“Any donations, large or small, is greatly appreciated because this will benefit the youth of Emporia/Greensville and surrounding areas,” Atkins-Riley said.
Donations can be mailed to CYC, Ltd., Post Office Box 407, Emporia, VA 23847. The CYC is a 501 C-3 organization and donations are tax deductible.
The CYC looks forward to opening its pool to the public very soon. Pools received permission to open under Phase Two of the Forward Virginia plan, with enhanced maintenance protocols.
Guidelines will be strictly enforced.
