GASTON, N.C. — Greensville County overcame a slow start to pull away from Roanoke Rapids 84-71 in the consolation bracket semifinal round of the Northampton Holiday Basketball Classic.
Roanoke Rapids sprinted to an 8-2 advantage, but the Eagles took control of the contest in the second quarter. Greensville’s Dareyon Lewis put his team in front for good, 21-20, with a bucket under the basket with 7:18 remaining in the first half.
The most explosive player on the floor was Greensville guard Zykeem Fields. The junior torched the Yellow Jackets for 30 points, following a 28-point effort against Northwest Halifax. Fields did most of his damage in the second and third quarters. With the game well in hand, the left-hander sat the majority of the fourth quarter.
Greensville led 70-46 after three-quarters of play. Roanoke Rapids (0-7) outscored the Eagles 25-14 in the fourth period.
Freshman Xzavion Walton and sophomore Daniel Alford joined Fields in double-figures scoring with 12 points and 11 points, respectively.
“I’ve put these young guys into the fire this season,” Greensville coach Antwan Walton said. “Sometimes we don’t get the results we like. Sometimes they show us what they are capable of doing.”
It was another slow start for the green and gold. That is something coach Walton hopes to eliminate when the Eagles return to action this week.
“It took us a whole half to get going,” he said. “We’re still not coming out with that energy that we had when we played at Park View.”
The Eagles defeated the Dragons 57-51 on Dec. 6.
Greensville certainly had the energy coming out of the halftime locker room against the Yellow Jackets. The Eagles outscored their opponent 27-12 in the stanza to extend a 43-34 halftime advantage to 70-46.
Roanoke Rapids had its moments. Isaiah Robinson netted 13 first-half points on his way to a team-high 16. Carter Handley scored 15 points for the Yellow Jackets.
Editor’s note — Greensville County defeated tournament host Northampton County 63-58 in the consolation final to improve to 7-3 on the season. Greensville returns traction at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Windsor.
