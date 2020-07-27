The second Friday in August is just around the corner, which signals the Beta Sigma Phi signature event.
The Beta Sigma Phi Golf Tournament begins at noon Friday, Aug. 14, with golfers teeing off at 1 p.m. for 18 holes of golf. The four-person team Captain’s Choice event is the top fundraiser for Beta Sigma Phi. The sorority sisters distribute the tournament proceeds to civic groups and civic organizations throughout the community.
Thirteen groups or civic organizations benefited from the proceeds of last year’s golf extravaganza.
“The money we raise goes back to the community to help other groups that are helping as much as they can,” Beta Sigma Phi’s Janice Palmer said. “Whenever there is a need or somebody seems to need money and ask us for help, we do if we have anything left in our budget.”
Registration for the day of golf is currently underway. The four-person Captain’s Choice format will be used again this year. The fee is $60 per golfer or $240 per team. Registration and lunch begin at noon with a 1 p.m. shotgun start triggering the day of play. The registration fee covers the green and cart fees. If a drive doesn’t go the way one hopes, the old mulligan has been put in the tournament rules, allowing a player to purchase a mulligan for $5. Entry forms can be picked up at the Emporia Country Club. Applications and the checks are payable to Beta Sigma Phi by sending them to Jessica Jarratt, 400 Cifers Lane, Emporia, VA 23847, or dropped off at the Emporia Country Club Pro Shop located at 578 Country Club Road, Emporia.
Last year’s golf tournament raised proceeds that were distributed to Rise Against Hunger, Meherrin River Arts Council, Hospice, Greensville Volunteer Fire Department, Jarratt Volunteer Fire Department, Greensville County Community Projects, Emporia Animal Shelter, Family Violence and Sexual Assault Unit, Kids and Cops, Emporia-Greensville Humane Society, historic Village View and the American Diabetes Association.
The second Friday in August is a day of fellowship, fun, and 18 holes of golf. It’s also for a cause that brings needed revenue to those working to make the quality of life better for Emporia-Greensville’s citizens.
