On April 28 Lifestar Ambulance Service celebrated its 20th anniversary of serving our community.
Twenty years ago, while working in the emergency medical services field, co-owners Frankie Bryant and Jason Slagle realized there was a need for full-time ambulance transportation in the Emporia-Greensville area.
Lifestar was created and opened for business on April 28. At that time, the business operated with two ambulances and was located in Dr. Holland’s old office building at 508 East Atlantic St. Within a year, the company outgrew the two-bay building and had to find something to meet its growing needs.
The company relocated to the space that was previously occupied by Proctor Tire at 105 Valley St. In 2005, Lifestar purchased the entire building and expanded to the front of the building that was the former Martha’s Country Corner at 300 North Main St. Lifestar continues to operate from this location.
In addition to its Emporia office, Lifestar also serves patients in other areas with locations in Courtland, Lacrosse, and Petersburg. The company currently has 24 ambulances and more than 80 employees. Lifestar offers Advanced and Basic Life Support emergency and non-emergency ambulance transportation. The Emporia location also offers wheelchair transportation, Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Lifestar was started to meet the medical transportation needs of the Emporia-Greensville community. Lifestar strives to provide quality, compassionate care to the patients it serves. Lifestar also supports the Emporia-Greensville community by providing mutual aid to the Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad. If a person calls 911 and GVRS is unable to answer the call for any reason, Lifestar will answer the call for help when an ambulance is available. The company doesn’t want anyone in the community to place a call for help and not be able to get an ambulance in their time of need.
Over the past 20 years, Lifestar has been very fortunate. The company truly has been blessed by the support of the community and its dedicated employees. Life star leaders could not run the business without its great team. During these trying times, Lifestar employees have risen to the challenge and are putting themselves on the line every day for the patients and communities they serve. Bryant and Slagle said they cannot provide the quality of service that they do without each one of them.
The owners of Lifestar look forward to many more years in business, meeting the ambulance transportation needs of the communities they serve.
