With the eastern portion of Emporia lagging behind in the 2020 Census response rate, the Greensville Emporia Complete Count Committee moved into action. Committee members converged on the Brook Ridge Apartment complex Thursday, and Falling Run Apartment Complex on Friday.
“We’re here to encourage people to complete the United States Census,” Committee Chair John Holtkamp said. “People have the opportunity to make sure we get the representation in Greenville Emporia to receive the funding we deserve. To do that we need to make sure every person gets counted.”
A large portion of a municipality’s federal funding is based on the Census. On the local level, a resident missed in the Census numbers costs a locality an estimated $2,000 a year, and $20,000 in 10 years.
Complete Count Committee member Thelma-Atkins Riley said the group planned to fit presentations throughout the community, but the pandemic crushed those plans.
To get the word out concerning the 2020 Census the committee placed 13 signs throughout the community, worked with local media, reached out to schools and housing developments.
The City of Emporia and Greensville County are playing a significant role in the process. The committees’ most successful partner in reaching residents about the importance of the census has been local church leaders.
“I think we are well above 70% now in response rate,” Holtkamp said. “We’re moving along well. We’ve been tracking the target areas of need, and that’s why we’re out here today.”
Committee members distributed PPE packages, gave away coloring books for children and other items to draw people to filling out the 2020 Census. The giveaways were popular with residents. More importantly, 11 completed their Census.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.