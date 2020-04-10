Emporia’s City Auto Supply Inc. Hardware and Appliances fights COVID-19 in its store to minimize spread in Emporia.
Jerry Crewe, the owner of City Auto Supply Inc. Hardware and Appliances, said the business does deliveries as needed and offers curbside delivery.
“We are one of the fortunate businesses to be considered essential as opposed to somebody that’s not,” Crewe said. “Businesses are the face of the public, and if they do not take precautions against COVID-19 there would be a greater chance of the disease spreading.”
Temp Temple, a salesman at the 311 Halifax St. business said store workers practice social distancing. Customers do not have to enter the store.
“If they (customers) don’t feel comfortable coming in we’re more than happy to carry it (orders) to them. We’re more than glad to deliver it right to their car door,” Temple said.
City Auto Supply Inc. Hardware and Appliances workers sanitize the store as best as they can. Temple wears gloves and washes his hands throughout the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.