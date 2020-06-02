The Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville spreads positivity to Greensville Elementary students with packages of food and Positive Action Program lessons Tuesday and Wednesday.
Positive Action Program Coordinator Joy Phillips said the YMCA had money left over from the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth and the Positive Action Community Grant when Greensville County Public Schools closed, so the Positive Action Program redirected the money into buying food for Greensville County Public School students.
“I wanted to use the money in a manner that would benefit the families of the children of Emporia and Greensville County,” Phillips said.
Each family received a meal including a can of pasta sauce, a box of pasta, a can of vegetables, apples, and Positive Action Program lessons for each grade.
The YMCA lessons originally would have been taught in Greensville County Public Schools by YMCA employees Larry Adams, Lynda Saunders, Beverly White, and Glenda Vasser. The YMCA shared these lessons to help everyone maintain a positive attitude during a difficult time.
Since the YMCA could not get to children through school, its leaders asked children and parents to pick up packages at the YMCA.
Food Lion and Dollar Tree in Emporia collected food for the event. Food pick up took place from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m.
Each grade from pre-K to fourth had a designated time to pick up food.
“We really hope the parents will come and pick up the food so their children will be healthy. If you’re hungry you don’t learn well,” Phillips said.
