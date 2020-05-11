Four educators in the Greensville County School Division were selected as the top teachers in their respective schools. They are vying for GCPS Teacher of the Year.
Dave Thomas is the Greensville Elementary School Teacher of the Year. Belfield Elementary’s representative is Miranda Balogun. Bonnie Hawkins’ peers selected her as the top teacher at E.W. Wyatt Middle School. Greensville County High School educators chose Ester Small as the school’s best teacher.
The Independent-Messenger contacted the winning teachers for a question and answer session. The I-M will introduce our readers to the division’s top educators in a two-part series.
The teachers you will meet today are Miranda Balogun of Belfield Elementary School, and Bonnie Hawkins of E.W. Wyatt Middle School.
Where did you grow up?
Balogun: Shreveport, Louisiana
Hawkins: Rochester, New York
Which college/university did you receive your degree from?
Balogun: Bachelor’s in Education from VSU; Master’s in Nonprofit Leadership and Management and a post-certification in Marriage and Family Systems Counseling both from Capella University; and Certified in Life Coach Ministry from CLI.
Hawkins: I received my Bachelor of Science from the State University of New York at Fredonia and my Master of Science from Buffalo State College in New York.
How long have you been teaching overall, in the GCPS division?
Balogun: 4 years as support staff and 6 years as a classroom teacher.
Hawkins: I have been teaching 19 years with 12 of those here in Greensville County.
What class, classes do you teach?
Balogun: I was a Language Arts teacher at BES for 5 years. I am currently the Library Media Specialist at BES.
Hawkins: I teach 6th-grade math. I am also the lead teacher for both math and science. I am also the 21st Century Coordinator for Wyatt Middle School.
What inspired you to seek a career in education?
Balogun; Since I was 4 years old, I wanted to teach. In all of our ‘getting’ in this world, we should get understanding. Understanding changes bad situations into good. Understanding creates peace and makes room for love. I believe teaching is a calling.
Hawkins: I’ve wanted to be a teacher since the third grade. I’ve been blessed with many outstanding teachers in my life who inspired me to carry the torch forward. I never considered doing anything else and know I am doing what God’s plan was for me.
What is the most challenging aspect of being a teacher?
Balogun: The most challenging aspect of being a teacher is that sometimes the pressures of this world can take you off course. You can become discouraged about ‘the way things are.’ Sometimes as a teacher, you feel helpless when it comes to the many lives you encounter. You want all of your students and their families to be happy, healthy, and safe. It really bothers you when that is not the case. You have to keep praying and keep teaching.
Hawkins: Students learn in different ways. It can be challenging to ensure that I am reaching every student at his or her level. Currently, I do many hands-on activities and Escape Classrooms that the students thoroughly enjoy, which helps them learn. However, sometimes getting the resources to make these lessons work is difficult and costly.
What is the most rewarding part of your job?
Balogun: The most rewarding part is being a part of my students’ lives. It is a thrill to let them explore and discover learning in new ways. I learn from them, and I pray that they learn a little something from me. I love seeing them after some time has passed, and they start to take on new responsibilities. I almost feel as proud as a parent.
Hawkins: The most rewarding part is taking the students that say “I can’t do math” and making them into mathematicians and saying that “I can do it!” or that math is now their favorite subject.
Is there anything you would like to add?
Balogun: I just love my job!
Hawkins: As a teacher, I facilitate and encourage student learning through the exploration of information and empowering student discovery. I hold high expectations for all students and help them create their own success and do their personal best. By doing so, students gain self-worth in a supportive environment that is welcoming and safe.
