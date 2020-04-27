Windell Francis Realty Inc. includes virtual house tours into their practice to make showing homes safer.
Windell Francis Realty Inc.’s Principal Broker Jessica Taylor said the company wants to protect the community, staff, and their families by following the government’s orders. They wear masks and gloves, much of their signing is done digitally, and home showings are mostly virtual. Vacant homes require an in person showing if everyone agrees to it.
“We will unlock the property and stand to the side and basically let the potential buyers go through and then lock everything back up, sanitize the door knobs, all that kind of good stuff,” Taylor said.
The company’s agents try to include as much in person interactions through FaceTime or phone calls as needed to create personal connections with clients.
Windell Francis Realty in Emporia is located in the Link Law Firm building behind the Greensville Circuit Court.
The main office for the company is in Capron.
Windell Francis Realty meets with customers by appointment in a large space, such as the porch or outside their office. People can call 24/7 to book an appointment at (434) 658-4123.
“We’re here to help and we’ll be glad to assist people in any way we can. We hope to keep everybody safe, and hopefully this will pass,” Taylor said.
