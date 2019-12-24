Bobby Wrenn was recently awarded a resolution on behalf of the Commonwealth of Virginia General Assembly during a regular meeting of the Emporia Rotary Club.
Wrenn retired as the Greensville Circuit Court Clerk on March 1, after more than 50 years of service.
Wrenn won more than seven consecutive clerk of court elections.
“Bobby Wrenn has driven the community as a long time member and past president of the Meherrin Ruritan Club, which named him Ruritan of the Year in 2004 and Ruritan Forever Member in 2005,” State Delegate Roslyn Tyler said.
Wrenn served on many boards and established the Great Peanut Bicycle Tour featured in the national media.
