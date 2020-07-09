City of Emporia offices will reopen to the public on Tuesday, during the hours of 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
With the reopening of public offices, the City will adhere to the physical distancing between co-workers and members of the public and will limit the occupancy of public spaces to ensure that adequate physical distancing can be maintained at all times. Members of the public shall wear facial covering inside a public building, as required by Governor’s Executive Order 63. Taxpayers are still urged to continue making payments via online or drop-box methods if possible.
