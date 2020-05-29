The Crater Health District, Army National Guard, and local leaders of the City of Emporia and Greensville County brought today's testing for COVID-19 to Washington Park.
Tara Rose, public information officer for the Crater Health District, said 125 people pre-registered for testing. Volunteers will be able to test as many as 150 unregistered citizens.
The testing began at 9 a.m. and continues until noon. Look for the complete story in the Wednesday, June 3 publication of the Independent-Messenger.
