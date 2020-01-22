The Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center’s Elvis Presley themed party celebrated the King’s birthday.
Karin Turner, the activities director at Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center, said the party brought joy to the residents.
“It’s something positive to keep them up to date as to what goes on monthly or weekly,” Turner said.
Celebrating Presley’s birthday was important because the residents relate to him.
“They loved his music and that was in their time,” Turner said.
The Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center prepared for the event by making Presley’s favorite meal, peanut butter and banana sandwiches. They also made punch, ice cream and cake. Staff decorated the Activities Room, where the party resided, with table cloths, decorations and photos of Presley.
Bryanna Whitby, a CNA at Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center, said the event got residents out of their rooms.
“And to be active with other people so they won’t get depressed,” Whitby said.
The Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center holds events specifically for residents. The party made residents think of old memories and times in their lives. One resident came in dancing.
The party took place on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 2:30 p.m. Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center is located at 214 Weaver Ave. Emporia.
