Subway is eating fresh with added measures to ward against the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Ed Conner, the manager at Subway in Emporia, said it is always important to take precautions whether there is a disease or not because Subway serves food.
“The most important thing we do in any restaurant is selling safe food. So, we always try to keep everything sanitized, we’re always wearing gloves. We always keep track of our products to make sure they’re fresh and not spoiled or anything so we can protect our customers,” Conner said.
Subway continues their safety measures, including wearing gloves and washing their hands. Cup lids and straws are kept behind Subway’s counter and retrieved for customers with gloved hands. Every hour workers clean and sanitize dining room items.
The CornerStone Market wipes down the gas pumps.
“Every surface someone could possibly touch we’re trying to keep clean and sanitized,” Conner said.
Subway continues to offer takeout services during COVID-19.
“We’re also doing more delivery now to businesses around town,” Conner said.
Businesses in Emporia received flyers and order forms with delivery information. Order forms can be faxed or emailed to Subway and they will make and deliver the order.
Subway’s alternate hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.
Before cutting more hours, management wants to wait to see how things go.
