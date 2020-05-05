Arby’s in Emporia will offer a Classic Roast Beef Meal Deal for all local first responders and medical staff in May.
Moe Ghassemi, managing partner at Arby’s in Emporia, said its complimentary Classic Roast Beef Meal Deal includes a roast beef sandwich, fries, and a drink.
“We run different specials in the store, and I chose this one because it’s a basic, very popular proprietary item,” Ghassemi said.
The Emporia Arby’s always offered a discount for local law enforcement and first responders, but this deal shows appreciation for what medical staff and first responders do in the community.
“We’ve been in this community for 20 and we appreciate everybody, but they’re (first responders and law enforcement) so heroic and so selfless to do what they do,” Ghassemi said.
The complimentary Classic Roast Beef Meal Deal takes place every Wednesday in May at the Emporia Arby’s from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Arby’s is located at 109 Market Dr.
