Forest Hill Baptist Church recently returned to Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center to put smiles on residents faces and to enjoy delicious peach cobbler.
Karin Turner, the activities director at Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center, said residents love Rick Ragan, the pastor at Forest Hill Baptist Church.
“When they know that he’s (Ragan) coming they all want to be here. He does such a wonderful job, him and all of his church members,” Turner said.
Forest Hill Baptist Church performs at the Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center once a month, usually on Dessert Night. Dessert Night takes place every Wednesday.
During Forest Hill Baptist Church’s performance residents devoured peach cobbler, ice cream and punch.
Ragan started visiting Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center in 2016. Ragan first came to the Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center to visit his church members, then he started coming once a month.
Some residents, including Gracie Moore, sing with Ragan throughout his performances.
Forest Hill Baptist Church performed from 6-7:30 p.m.
The group will be back at Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. to perform for residents. The Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center is located at 214 Weaver Ave., Emporia.
