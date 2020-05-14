Alexis Jones Photography goes the extra mile to capture life’s moments with added safety measures during COVID-19.
Alexis Jones, from Alexis Jones Photography, photographs engagement and bridal portraits, weddings, special events, senior and graduation shoots, maternity and newborn shoots, children and family shoots, and Easter mini sessions. Although she offers these sessions, she will photograph anything customers want.
Jones finds ways to please customers while combating COVID-19. During Easter mini sessions, mothers handled babies while Jones stayed back.
“It gives people the little bit of sense of normalcy that they can have during this time, but yet still have the documentation, the celebration, whatever it is,” Jones said.
Communication increases during these social distancing photo shoots. Jones may ask parents to fix children’s hair or collars instead of Jones making corrections. Shoots are done outdoors.
“People are getting OK with where we are right now and they’re reaching out and saying, ‘hey, can we still do a session?’ Absolutely. We’ll just practice social distancing,” Jones said.
People never know other’s underlying conditions and people can have COVID-19 without knowing it, so Jones follows CDC guidelines to be a team player.
Jones can schedule a photoshoot any time and she works with people’s schedules. Contact Jones at (434) 594-1390, alexisjonesphotography@gmail.com, or through the Alexis Jones Photography Facebook page. As small business owners, Jones’ family appreciates the continued and increased support received in its endeavors. The support means the world to them.
