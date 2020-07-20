The Emporia Medical Center will be the site of COVID-19 drive-up testing from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Insurance information is needed to register for testing. There is no co-pay for those with insurance. Those uninsured receive the tests at no cost.
The number of tests available is limited, and pre-registration is required. To register, call 434-634-7723.
The City of Emporia and Greensville County have scheduled COVID-19 tests next month. Tara Rose, a community health educator for the Crater Health District, said Emporia would have a testing site from 6 p.m. to 7:30 on Thursday, Aug. 6. Greensville County COVID-19 testing is from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13. Locations for the Emporia and Greensville County testing have yet to be determined.
