Jensen Mechanical Heating and Cooling Inc., employees suit up to limit cross-contamination during COVID-19.
Niels Jensen and Melissa Jensen, owners of Jensen Mechanical Heating and Cooling, said they want customers to feel comfortable when employees enter their homes. They want to keep employees and customers safe and healthy and not cross-contaminate.
The company takes as many precautions as possible against COVID-19. Its mechanics wear protective equipment including booties, gloves, and masks.
When scheduling appointments Jensen Mechanical Heating and Cooling asks customers if anyone in their family tested positive for COVID-19 or has been ill. Employees minimize time inside homes as much as possible.
“We try to work around it (COVID-19) as best we can,” Melissa Jensen said.
Jensen Mechanical Heating and Cooling is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays by appointment. To set up an appointment call (800) 260-2354.
The Jensens are happy to be a part of the community and anticipate moving into their new building at 427 South Main St. Emporia.
