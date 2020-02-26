On Nov. 20, Natalie Bryant and Katie Roach completed their Girl Scout Silver Award project. Bryant and Roach are Cadette members of Girl Scout Troop 1205. The Silver Award is the highest award a Cadette can earn. The steps to earn the Silver Award include identifying a community issue, brainstorming solutions, and implementing a plan to help resolve the problem.
Bryant and Roach addressed the issue of kids not having access to books. When kids don’t have access to books, it’s harder for them to read and learn. This can cause them to struggle in school. To address this issue, they decided to build two Little Free Library boxes.
Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization that seeks to make books readily available in communities. The organization encourages individuals and groups to build library boxes and stock the boxes with books. Readers can leave a book that they have already read in the Little Free Library box and then take one from the box that they would like to read. The constant exchanging of books keeps the boxes stocked and allows for the continuous access of books.
Bryant and Roach met on numerous occasions to plan and complete their project. Once their boxes were built, they met with the Principal of Greensville Elementary School, Nicole Coker. The girls presented their idea to. Coker and asked for permission to place the boxes at GES for the students. She approved for the girls to install their library boxes at GES. After approval, Roach placed her Little Free Library box near the pre-k playground. Her book box is stocked with beginner reading books. Bryant placed her Little Free Library box near the bus parking lot. Her book box is stocked with more experienced reader books. The girls also created a video to demonstrate how to appropriately use the boxes. The video will be shown to GES students.
For their project to be successful, it is important for the readers to leave a book in place of the one they take. However, they are aware that some readers may not have a book to trade. In these cases, they would still like the reader to take a book because the main goal of the project is making sure all kids have access to books. Natalie and Katie hope their project has a positive impact on the community. They are confident that sharing books with others, while making them easily accessible, will encourage kids to read and help them excel in school.
To help keep the library book boxes stocked, Bryant and Roach are accepting book donations. If you have any elementary school age books that your child is no longer reading, please consider donating them. Your donations will help keep the Little Free Library book boxes full of books. Books can be dropped off for donation at any time at Lifestar Ambulance, located at 300 North Main Street. Bryant and Roach hope the children in our community enjoy the Little Free Library book boxes.
