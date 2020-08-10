Ashley Copeland returns as guest speaker for the Young Adult Financial Summit Series at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the 615 Clay St. Carolyn S. Carey Educational Building.
Less than 10 years after graduating from high school, the young entrepreneur achieved financial stability most people can only dream of reaching. Copeland owns two condominiums in Washington, D.C., and makes a living off the rent paid by tenants.
As a youth growing up in Jackson, North Carolina, Copeland’s family struggled financially at times. Her journey to financial stability was already underway.
During her October 2019 session as a guest speaker at the summit, Copeland said her path to financial freedom was a simple formula, but took a lot of discipline.
“I started working at Cracker Barrell in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina when I was 16,” Copeland said. “I started saving all my money, everything I had. I went to college, and I graduated free. While I was there, I kept saving, saving, and saving money.”
Copeland graduated from Duke University with a bachelor’s degree in political science. She moved to Washington D.C., worked on Capitol Hill, and earned a bartending license. The future entrepreneur worked two jobs and continued to save money.
On Wednesday, citizens can ask questions and seek financial advice from Copeland.
